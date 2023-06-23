To clear out inventory and boost sales, Tesla is once again offering unlimited free Supercharging with new model EVs. But time is running out to get in on the deals.

The Elon Musk-owned company stopped offering free Supercharging for the life of your vehicle in 2018. It's touted various shorter-term iterations since then, often around the end of a quarter or at holiday time.

Now customers who buy a new Model 3 before June 30, 2023, receive three months of free Supercharging. If you buy a pricier Model S or Model X, the offer gets bumped up to three years.

Though Tesla has stopped including no-cost charging as a standard incentive, most other EV manufacturers still offer it. The exact details can change, so be sure to check with the manufacturer and dealership for current information.



EV manufacturer incentives Model Offer Network Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Free unlimited DC charging for three years Electrify America Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron 250 kWh of free charging for two years Electrify America BMW i4 and iX Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years Electrify America BMW i7 Free unlimited DC charging for three years Electrify America Cadillac Lyriq Free charging for two years if buyer doesn't choose a home installation credit EVgo Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV $500 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose a home installation credit EVgo Ford F-150 Lightning 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Ford Mustang Mach-E 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Genesis Electrified G80, GV70 and GV60 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years. Electrify America Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Hyundai Kona Electric 250 kWh of free charging Electrify America Kia EV6 1,000 kWh of free charging for three years Electrify America Lucid Air Free unlimited DC charging for up to two years for vehicles reserved by June 30, 2023 Electrify America Mazda MX-30 $500 credit to use at any ChargePoint charging station ChargePoint Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Nissan Ariya Free unlimited DC charging for one year EVgo Nissan Leaf $100 credit to use at any EVgo station EVgo Polestar 2 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years. Electrify America Porsche Taycan Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes, or 60 minutes for regular charging, for three years. Electrify America Subaru Solterra $400 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose installation credit EVgo Toyota bZ4X Free unlimited DC charging for one year at any EVgo station EVgo Volkswagen ID.4 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years. Electrify America Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge 250 kWh of free charging for three years, plus a 12-month Electrify America Pass+ membership Electrify America



