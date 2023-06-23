Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
All the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging in 2023

Tesla has stopped offering lifetime Supercharging at signing, but nearly every other EV manufacturer is tempting customers with free charging deals. Here are all the incentives available now.

dan-avery-6315-1
Dan Avery Writer
Dan is a writer on CNET's How-To team. His byline has appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, NBC News, Architectural Digest and elsewhere. He is a crossword junkie and is interested in the intersection of tech and marginalized communities.
Expertise Personal Finance, Government and Policy, Consumer Affairs
See full bio
Dan Avery
Tesla Supercharging station

Tesla has brought back its unlimited Supercharging incentive for a limited time.

 Getty Images

To clear out inventory and boost sales, Tesla is once again offering unlimited free Supercharging with new model EVs. But time is running out to get in on the deals.

The Elon Musk-owned company stopped offering free Supercharging for the life of your vehicle in 2018. It's touted various shorter-term iterations since then, often around the end of a quarter or at holiday time.

Now customers who buy a new Model 3 before June 30, 2023, receive three months of free Supercharging. If you buy a pricier Model S or Model X, the offer gets bumped up to three years.

Though Tesla has stopped including no-cost charging as a standard incentive, most other EV manufacturers still offer it. The exact details can change, so be sure to check with the manufacturer and dealership for current information.

EV manufacturer incentives

Model OfferNetwork
Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Free unlimited DC charging for three yearsElectrify America
Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron 250 kWh of free charging for two yearsElectrify America
BMW i4 and iX Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two yearsElectrify America
BMW i7 Free unlimited DC charging for three yearsElectrify America
Cadillac Lyriq Free charging for two years if buyer doesn't choose a home installation creditEVgo
Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV $500 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose a home installation creditEVgo
Ford F-150 Lightning 250 kWh of free chargingElectrify America
Ford Mustang Mach-E 250 kWh of free chargingElectrify America
Genesis Electrified G80, GV70 and GV60 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years.Electrify America
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years.Electrify America
Hyundai Kona Electric 250 kWh of free chargingElectrify America
Kia EV6 1,000 kWh of free charging for three yearsElectrify America
Lucid Air Free unlimited DC charging for up to two years for vehicles reserved by June 30, 2023Electrify America
Mazda MX-30 $500 credit to use at any ChargePoint charging stationChargePoint
Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years.Electrify America
Nissan Ariya Free unlimited DC charging for one yearEVgo
Nissan Leaf $100 credit to use at any EVgo stationEVgo
Polestar 2 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for two years.Electrify America
Porsche Taycan Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes, or 60 minutes for regular charging, for three years.Electrify America
Subaru Solterra $400 credit to use at any EVgo charging station if buyer doesn't choose installation creditEVgo
Toyota bZ4X Free unlimited DC charging for one year at any EVgo stationEVgo
Volkswagen ID.4 Free unlimited DC charging for the first 30 minutes for three years.Electrify America
Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge 250 kWh of free charging for three years, plus a 12-month Electrify America Pass+ membershipElectrify America


For more on EV charging,  find out which models have the longest range, where you can charge your EV for free and how non-Tesla EVs can use a Supercharger.

