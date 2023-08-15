Electric-Auto Maker Fisker Signs On for Tesla Charger Compatibility

Fisker, a California-based electric-car maker, is the latest to sign on for compatibility with Tesla chargers.

The company signed an agreement with Tesla to utilize its North American Charging Standard, or NACS, via an adapter on Fisker vehicles starting in the first quarter of 2025, with future vehicles to be fitted with NACS inlets thereafter, Fisker said Tuesday. A Combined Charging System, or CCS, adapter will also be provided for that charging standard.

Fisker follows Nissan adopting Tesla's EV charger last month, along with Ford and GM earlier this year.

The $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in November 2021 set aside $7.5 billion to create 500,000 public EV chargers across the US by 2030. In July, Kentucky became the first state to require Tesla's NACS connectors at federally funded charging stations on highways. Electrify America, the largest direct current fast-charging network, said in June that it'll be adding NACS connections to all its charging stations by 2025.

In 2023, annual EV sales are expected to surpass 1 million vehicles for the first time, and prices are coming down because of the new $7,500 EV tax credit.

