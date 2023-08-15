X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept

Electric-Auto Maker Fisker Signs On for Tesla Charger Compatibility

Fisker is joining Nissan, Ford and GM in adopting Tesla charging.

corinne-reichert-headshot
corinne-reichert-headshot
Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Expertise News
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
fisker-ocean-2022-bigsur-blue-front-quarter-hero-michael-muller-rabbit-lake-20211229-j9sw8e-a9gnu7

The Fisker Ocean 2022.

 Fisker

Fisker, a California-based electric-car maker, is the latest to sign on for compatibility with Tesla chargers.

The company signed an agreement with Tesla to utilize its North American Charging Standard, or NACS, via an adapter on Fisker vehicles starting in the first quarter of 2025, with future vehicles to be fitted with NACS inlets thereafter, Fisker said Tuesday. A Combined Charging System, or CCS, adapter will also be provided for that charging standard.

Fisker follows Nissan adopting Tesla's EV charger last month, along with Ford and GM earlier this year.

Read more: All the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging in 2023

The $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed in November 2021 set aside $7.5 billion to create 500,000 public EV chargers across the US by 2030. In July, Kentucky became the first state to require Tesla's NACS connectors at federally funded charging stations on highways. Electrify America, the largest direct current fast-charging network, said in June that it'll be adding NACS connections to all its charging stations by 2025.

In 2023, annual EV sales are expected to surpass 1 million vehicles for the first time, and prices are coming down because of the new $7,500 EV tax credit.

If you're looking to make the switch from gas-powered cars to electric, here are the best EVs to buy in 2023every EV currently available ranked by range and the most affordable electric cars now on the market.

Find the right car for you View Local Inventory