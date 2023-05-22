Every EV Available in 2023, Ranked by Range

If you've been thinking about making the switch to an electric car or truck, you've probably put at least a little thought into driving range -- how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in to get more juice. It's a crucial part of ensuring a battery-powered car or truck fits your lifestyle. And while range certainly isn't the only factor you'll want to consider when choosing whether an EV is right for you -- there's also charging speed, reliability, economy and safety -- for many, it's the most important.

If you're looking for that information, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up every EV on sale today and ranked them by their EPA-estimated range. You'll find all that info below, so get to scrolling.

Editors' note: This list only includes vehicles that have been certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency. More EVs might be in the news, but they will not be added to this compilation until they're about to go on sale in the US and have official EPA range ratings. Also, all prices include destination charges, but may not include available incentives or tax breaks.

Tyler Clemmensen/CNET 2023 Lucid Air 516 miles Now that the 520-mile Dream Edition is out of production, the longest range version of the 2023 Lucid Air is the 516-mile Grand Touring sedan. That still puts the Air ahead of the pack by a healthy margin. With more than 100 more miles than Tesla's Model S, the Lucid is the longest ranged electric car you can buy today. There's a hefty cost to be the boss, however, with the 2023 Air starting at $87,400 and that Grand Touring model tipping the scales at $138,000. See at Lucid Motors

Tesla 2023 Tesla Model S 405 miles The Model S has been around in more or less the same form since 2012. It's gotten several updates to its hardware, styling and performance. Recently, it also got a price drop to $89,880 for the 405-mile Long Range model before adding options like different wheels, paint, the awkward yoke steering wheel replacement or Tesla's dubiously named Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. Stepping up to the more powerful Plaid model gets you a 200 mph top speed, 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds and a slightly lower 396 miles of range for $110,130. See at Tesla

Tesla 2023 Tesla Model 3 358 miles This is the EV to which all other midpriced electric vehicles have to answer. The Model 3 is just that good. It's comfortable, fun to drive, has tons of cargo space and the best ranges in its class. For 2023, the Model 3 is available in three optimized specs. The single-motor Standard Range model starts at $41,630 before incentives, returning 272 miles of range. At 358 miles between charges, the dual-motor Long Range model will set you back $48,630 and the fastest Performance AWD spec steps up to $54,630 and down to 315 miles of range. See at Tesla

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 350 miles It's a good thing that Mercedes-Benz's flagship EQS electric sedan is so comfortable, because with up to 350 miles of range, it could be a long time between stops. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic starts at a lofty $105,550 for the 329-horsepower single-motor configuration. If that's not enough power, Merc also offers the 649-hp dual-motor AMG EQS for a lot more money ($148,700) and a little less range (277 miles). See at TrueCar

Tesla 2023 Tesla Model X 348 miles The Tesla Model X is like the Model S in that it's fast and expensive, but it's also bigger, roomier and has the wildest doors of any production car this side of the Lamborghini Aventador. Thanks to a similar update to the Model S, the X also comes in just Long Range (348 miles) and Plaid (333 miles) configurations. The 2023 Tesla Model X starts at $99,880. See at Tesla

Tim Stevens/CNET 2023 Tesla Model Y 330 miles Think of the Tesla Model Y as the Model 3 with a bit more headroom and (somehow) seating for up to seven passengers. It's rocking the same powerful electric powertrain as the 3 and, according to the EPA, it'll do an impressive 330 miles on a full charge in Long Range spec. The Performance model offers better, well, performance at the cost of a few miles range (303 miles). And, for 2023, the base model is back offering 279 miles of range for $48,880 before available incentives. See at Tesla

Andrew Krok/CNET 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV 329 miles Technically, the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and SUV shouldn't make this list at all. Weighing in at over 9,000 pounds each, the Hummers are classified as "heavy duty" trucks, so the EPA doesn't actually list official range and efficiency estimates for them. Powered by an equally mammoth 200 kWh battery pack (nearly four times the size of the Bolt EV's), the Hummer EV pickup manages an impressive 329 miles of range, while the smaller Hummer EV SUV roams for up to 320 miles. See at TrueCar

Rivian 2023 Rivian R1T 328 miles More adventure vehicle than work truck, the quad-motor 2023 Rivian R1T gets a slight bump to 328 miles of range when equipped with 21-inch wheels and the "Large Pack" battery ($73,000). That should be plenty of reserve to get you and your mountain bikes deep into the great outdoors, especially while taking advantage of Rivian's Adventure Network of fast charging stations at trailheads and campsites. We're still waiting on the upcoming "Max Pack," which should push the range even higher, but we don't have final estimates for that just yet. See at Rivian

Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars 2023 BMW iX 324 miles Somewhere between the sporty i4 and the flashy i7 is the practical 2023 BMW iX crossover. The electric SUV boasts a more flexible cabin than its sedan siblings -- especially for drivers looking to fill its hatchback with cargo -- and its 111.5 kWh battery is the biggest of the bunch. Even with its more upright aerodynamic profile, the iX is able to cruise up to 324 miles between charges in its base xDrive50 configuration ($88,095) or 288 miles in sporty M60 guise ($112,495). After driving both, I prefer the less expensive, longer range spec. See at TrueCar

Tim Stevens/CNET 2023 Rivian R1S 321 miles The 2023 R1S, Rivian's second electric vehicle, ditches the pickup bed in favor of a two-box SUV profile. This makes room for more passengers (up to seven) between its three rows or additional protection for cargo out back. Aerodynamic and weight differences account for the SUV's slightly lower 321 miles of range between charges, not that we think you'll miss those last 7 miles too badly. The 2023 Rivian R1S starts at $78,000. See at Rivian

Antuan Goodwin/CNET 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning 320 miles The F-150 Lightning is one of the best modern full-size pickups that I've driven, electric or not. Ford has fine-tuned its F-Series formula for over a dozen generations and the Lightning combines that experience with a high-tech electric powertrain with up to 580 silent horsepower and, in the longest ranging 4WD Extended Range trim, up to 320 miles between charges. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning starts at $66,869. See at TrueCar

BMW 2023 BMW i7 318 miles Everything about BMW's i7 electric flagship is big, from the full-sized sedan chassis to the available 31-inch 8K rear display, to the hefty price tag that starts at $125,245. It's also packing a big 107.8 kWh battery and up to 318 miles of range between recharges when equipped with 19-inch wheels. Opt for the larger 20- or 21-inch wheels, however, and the range drops as low as 296 miles -- a fairly small price for a pretty big flex. See at TrueCar

Andrew Krok/CNET 2023 Cadillac Lyriq 312 miles The 2023 Lyriq is quite literally the "Cadillac of Electric Cars." Caddy's first dedicated EV builds on the strong foundation of GM's Ultium electric car platform with a 102 kWh battery pack and up to 340 hp. Interestingly, the EPA estimates the cruising range for the sold-out 2023 launch model at 312 miles. Cadillac is currently taking orders on new 2024 models -- starting at $58,590 -- but stating a lower maximum 308-mile range. We'll have to wait for the EPA to update its estimates to be sure. See at TrueCar

Antuan Goodwin/CNET 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E 312 miles Ford's Mach-E may be a Mustang in name alone, but it's an EV through and through. This electric SUV is offered in a variety of configurations, from the single-motor "Select" spec starting at $43,995 to the Premium AWD Extended range model at $54,400. However, drivers looking for the most range possible should check out the rear-driven California Route 1 Edition with up to 312 miles with a full charge. See at TrueCar

2023 Kia EV6 310 miles Based on the same electric vehicle platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia's EV6 is the sportier sibling with more windswept proportions, a firmer suspension and a bit more edge. (Figuratively, the Ioniq still boasts more actual edges in its more geometric design.) Also like the Ioniq, the EV6 is available with two battery sizes and single- and dual-motor configurations. The longest range setup being the single-motor, big-battery model, at 310 miles. The 2023 Kia EV6 starts at $50,025. See at TrueCar

Mercedes-Benz 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 305 miles The SUV variant of Mercedes-Benz's flagship EQS expands on the formula with even more space for passengers and their cargo spread across three rows. With more mass to move around, the EQS SUV's range drops to 305 miles. Interestingly, the starting price is the same as the sedan at $105,550. See at TrueCar

Nissan 2023 Nissan Ariya 304 miles Nissan's electric second act is the all-new Ariya SUV. Larger than the Leaf, the Ariya boasts up to an 87 kWh battery, up to 304 miles in Venture Plus FWD trim and as much as 389 hp for dual-motor configurations. The 2023 Nissan Ariya starts at $44,525. See at TrueCar

Andrew Krok/Roadshow 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 303 miles The Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes a statement with its low-poly style and pixel-themed details, but it's more than just a pretty face. The electric crossover boasts an excellent balance of performance, range and value. The angular EV starts at $42,785 for the 220-mile SE Standard Range entry point, but for the maximum 303 miles of range per charge, you'll want to upgrade to the SE Long Range battery pack for $46,835. See at TrueCar

Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars 2023 BMW i4 301 miles BMW's i4 sedan is the most "normal"-looking electric car in the automaker's lineup. (You'd be hard pressed to spot the difference between it and the gas-powered variant at a glance.) It's also one of my favorite new EVs on the road today, combining the dynamic performance of a sports sedan with the whisper-quiet comfort and efficiency of a fully electric powertrain. Currently, the i4 Gran Coupe is offered in two configs: the 335-hp, 301-mile eDrive40 ($58,095) and the high-performance 536-hp, 271-mile M50 ($69,695). Soon, an even less expensive eDrive35 base model ($52,995) will join the lineup, but its expected 256 miles of range hasn't yet been EPA-confirmed. See at TrueCar

Genesis 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 282 miles The Genesis Electrified G80 is a surprisingly luxurious sedan packing a potent 365 hp dual-motor electric powertrain. With 282 miles of EPA-estimated range and a starting price of $80,920, the G80 is a compelling alternative (and in many ways preferable) to its six-figure competition from BMW and Benz. See at TrueCar

Craig Cole/Roadshow 2023 Volkswagen ID 4 275 miles Volkswagen's ID 4 electric SUV is now available in more configurations for the 2023 model year, including the single-motor ID 4 Pro. So equipped, the VW's range climbs to 275 miles. There's also an even more budget-friendly ID 4 Standard with a smaller 62-kWh battery (versus the Pro's 82 kWh) and less range (209 miles) for a lower $40,290 starting price. See at TrueCar

Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars 2023 Polestar 2 270 miles The Polestar 2 fastback -- a sort of tall, liftback sedan chimera -- hits the ground running with impressive interior appointments and gorgeous Scandinavian style. New for 2023 is a single-motor configuration that stretches the battery to 270 miles per charge with a more affordable $49,800 starting price. Dual-motor models also see a range increase to 260 miles and a reshuffling of available options that brings the starting price down to just $53,300, making it much more competitive in its class. See at Polestar

Hyundai 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 258 miles The Kona Electric is another excellent compact electric crossover that won't break the bank, starting at just $34,885. The Kona's slow DC charging speed might make road trips something of a chore, but the 258 miles of range between charges is more than enough for commuting and running errands around town. That said, you might want to wait for the larger next-generation Kona EV coming later this year. It'll offer more standard features, more range and a possible price increase. See at TrueCar

Kia 2023 Kia Niro Electric 253 miles While everyone was distracted by the shiny new EV6, Kia was also quietly updating its other electric crossover, the 2023 Niro EV. Compared to its sibling, the full-electric Niro EV's range is more modest at 253 miles per charge, but so is the starting price of $40,875 -- a savings of almost $10K. See at TrueCar

Andrew Krok/CNET 2023 Toyota BZ4X 252 miles The 2023 Toyota BZ4X is an angular crossover built from the ground up around its battery-electric powertrain. Roughly the size of a RAV4, the BZ4X starts at $43,335 and is available in either a 252-mile single-motor configuration or a dual-motor setup with up to 228 miles depending on equipped options. See at TrueCar

Andrew Krok/CNET 2023 Genesis GV60 248 miles At the top of the Hyundai Motor Group's electric crossover trio is the premium Genesis GV60. Its cabin features significantly higher quality materials than the EV6 or Ioniq 5 and its battery-powered drivetrain is tuned for increased power and poise. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard with 248 miles of range starting at $69,415. See at TrueCar

Andrew Krok/Roadshow 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 247 miles Larger and longer than the Bolt EV, the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV boasts the same 65 kWh battery pack and 200 hp electric motor as its little brother. Range drops to 247 miles per charge and the price climbs to $38,495, but the EUV is still one of the best bargains on a new electric car. Plus, it's the least expensive way to experience GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving assistant. See at TrueCar

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow 2023 Jaguar I-Pace 246 miles Jaguar's I-Pace is getting a bit long in the tooth, but the electric crossover looks fantastic, drives like a Jag and continues to be updated with more range and features. With up to 246 miles of range in its latest incarnation, the 2023 I-Pace starts at $73,275. See at TrueCar

Porsche 2023 Porsche Taycan Sedan, Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo 246 miles There's not a vehicle on this list that's more fun to drive than the Taycan, Porsche's first dedicated electric car. Recently, the automaker has improved the EV's charging speed, massaged its efficiency and improved the battery's thermal management, all with software updates that are also backwards-compatible with previous model years. The result is more range, with up to 246 miles between recharges for the 2023 Taycan GTS sedan ($140,950). The Sport Turismo wagon and Cross Turismo tall wagon body styles also get more range, stretching up to 233 and 235 miles, respectively, depending on trim. See at TrueCar

2023 Audi E-Tron GT and RS GT 238 miles Audi's E-Tron GT is a high-performance EV halo car, showcasing the automaker's battery tech and electric all-wheel drive powertrain in a sleek, low-slung package. The $106,395 four-door sport sedan cruises up to 238 miles between charges, if you can resist the temptation of 522 hp and a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.9 seconds. Not enough oomph for you? The even more potent RS E-Tron GT offers up to 637 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds with just a small dip in range to 232 miles. See at TrueCar

Jessica Walker/Subaru 2023 Subaru Solterra 228 miles The 2023 Solterra is Subaru's first dedicated full-electric vehicle. The fruit of a joint partnership with Toyota, it's also exactly identical to the Toyota bZ4X in almost every way. However, while the Toyota is available in a single-motor configuration, the Subie makes dual-motor all-wheel drive standard, capping its maximum range at 228 miles per charge. The Solterra starts at $44,995. See at TrueCar

Nissan 2023 Nissan Leaf 212 miles Nissan's Leaf is the granddaddy of all affordable, mass-market electric cars, hitting the road way back in 2010. Now approaching the end of its second generation, the Leaf sticks closely to its original formula despite modest improvements here and there. The face-lifted 2023 model strangely loses a bit of range compared to its previous max of 226 miles and simplifies to just two available configurations -- a 149-mile base model starting at $29,135 and the 212-mile SV ($37,135). See at TrueCar

Lordstown Motors 2023 Lordstown Endurance 174 miles Ohio-based EV startup Lordstown is having a rough time getting its debut electric pickup truck, the Endurance, out the door. The pickup looked ready to begin limited production late last year with an EPA estimated range of 174 miles per charge, but quickly ran into delays after just a handful of deliveries. See at Lordstown Motors

Craig Cole/Roadshow 2023 Mazda MX-30 100 miles Mazda's first step into electric vehicles is a tepid one. The 2023 Mazda MX-30 is a subcompact SUV that was originally designed to be a plug-in hybrid model, so its battery pack is on the small side, delivering just 100 miles of range between charges. The 2023 MX-30 is currently only available in California starting at $35,485 -- more expensive than the Mini Cooper SE and the Nissan Leaf, with less range than either. See at TrueCar

Every EV available for 2023 Make and model Range Starting MSRP Audi E-Tron GT 238 $106,395 Audi E-Tron SUV, Sportback 226 $71,995 Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV, Sportback 265 $50,995 BMW i4 Gran Coupe 301 $58,095 BMW i7 318 $125,245 BMW iX 324 $88,095 Cadillac Lyriq 312 $58,590 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 247 $36,620 Chevrolet Bolt EV 259 $38,495 Ford F-150 Lightning 320 $66,869 Ford Mustang Mach-E 310 $43,995 Genesis Electrified G80 282 $80,920 Genesis GV60 248 $69,415 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, SUV 329 $112,595 Hyundai Ioniq 5 303 $42,785 Hyundai Kona Electric 258 $34,885 Jaguar I-Pace 246 $73,275 Kia EV6 310 $50,025 Kia Niro Electric 253 $40,875 Lordstown Endurance 174 TBD Lucid Air 516 $87,400 Mazda MX-30 100 $35,485 Mercedes-Benz EQB 243 $53,900 Mercedes-Benz EQS 340 $105,550 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 305 $105,550 Mini Cooper SE 114 $31,895 Nissan Ariya 304 $44,525 Nissan Leaf 212 $29,135 Polestar 2 270 $49,800 Porsche Taycan 246 $92,550 Rivian R1S 321 $78,000 Rivian R1T 328 $73,000 Subaru Solterra 228 $44,995 Tesla Model 3 358 $48,880 Tesla Model S 405 $89,880 Tesla Model X 348 $99,880 Tesla Model Y 330 $48,880 Toyota bZ4X 252 $43,335 Vinfast VF 8 207 $40,290 Volkswagen ID 4 275 $40,290 Volvo XC40, C40 Recharge 226 $54,645

A few truly charming electric cars have disappeared from the list this year and will be missed, but overall, the list is longer than ever. That means more choices running a wider gamut of ranges, prices and body styles. That's good news for electric car enthusiasts, early adopters and regular drivers looking for flexible and reliable transportation. And there will be more to come even by the end of 2023.

For a list of just our favorite electric vehicles, check out our best electric cars roundup. There's also our list of the best kids' electric cars, because it's never too early to cultivate a love of cars -- electric or otherwise.