Henrik Fisker teases possible open-sky option for upcoming electric SUV

Enlarge Image Henrik Fisker via Twitter

If famed car designer Henrik Fisker isn't careful, he's liable to throw out so many teasers for his upcoming electric SUV that we'll be able to piece the thing together before its official unveiling. His latest finally takes us inside the EV ute, but it only focuses on a single piece of switchgear.

Henrik Fisker on Monday teased yet another feature of his forthcoming battery-electric crossover. The teaser, which came from Fisker's Twitter account, shows what appears to be part of the overhead switchgear inside the vehicle. There are the usual buttons for map lights, in addition to a toggle between the two that shows a typical sunroof control.

But Fisker is Fisker, and true to form, it appears that the toggle in question isn't for a typical sunroof at all. In his tweet, Fisker referred to it as a "California package!" He claims it can open all the way up without requiring a soft top, which the designer believes is a first for an SUV.

It's likely similar to the retractable roof on the new Jeep Wrangler, which can fully retract with the push of a button, offering an experience similar to removing hard roof panels by hand. But the Wrangler does it with fabric, whereas Fisker's SUV appears to do it with a regular ol' hard roof. By the looks of the button in question, it probably won't turn the vehicle into a proper convertible, but nevertheless it will be interesting to see how those hard panels contort to offer all that sunshine.

Fisker aims to get his electric SUV in buyers' hands in 2021, although a drivable prototype is believed to debut later this year. The designer claims the car will start under $40,000, with an electric range of about 300 miles. It'll have a solar roof, although it's unclear if this option will be available in conjunction with the roof mentioned here, because the solar-roof teaser shows what appears to be a norma ol' sunroof. Fisker also claims that the car's interior will make use of recycled materials for extra green cred. We should hopefully know more within a few months.