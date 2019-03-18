Fisker plans to launch $40,000, 300-mile electric SUV in 2021

Fisker Inc

Fisker is jumping into the electric-crossover fray, announcing Monday plans for a new model that will have a 300-mile driving range and a starting price below $40,000. Sales to customers are expected to begin in the second half of 2021, and the company promises a "drivable prototype" of the new model will be revealed before the end of 2019.

A teaser image of the all-electric Fisker SUV shows a squat, wide design with functional aerodynamic elements on its front fascia. Behind the grille is a larger radar sensor, the company says, and the wheels measure 22 inches in diameter. Without offering specifics, Fisker says the new model will have "an extended open-air atmosphere," hinting at some kind of convertible roof. Inside, a large head-up display and "a unique, intuitive user interface" will allow drivers to operate the vehicle.

In terms of electrification, Fisker says the car will use an 80-plus-kilowatt battery pack and will manage about 300 miles of range per charge. That would compete well against new electric crossovers like the Tesla Model Y and Jaguar I-Pace. There will be two electric motors, one at each axle, to provide all-wheel drive. Fisker plans to sell the new car directly to customers and says it will establish a concierge-style servicing network.

There's still a long way to go between now and the car's eventual launch in 2021. Fisker hasn't even picked a name for the vehicle, for instance, and says it is still determining where it would build the car, though the California-based company apparently is looking for a factory in the US.

Fisker, of course, has famed designer Henrik Fisker as its chairman and CEO. The last vehicle it revealed was the EMotion, introduced more than a year ago. Fisker says this SUV will launch first, before the EMotion. Though there are still many unanswered questions, we're eager to see what becomes of both models in the coming years.