Fisker teases electric SUV’s front end, promises recycled materials inside

Henrik Fisker has taken the slow-burn approach to introducing his new electric SUV. We've seen a series of design teasers, most of which have come directly from the famed car designer's Twitter account, and what do you know, that's where the latest teaser has come from, too.

Henrik Fisker on Saturday posted a new picture of his upcoming EV SUV's front end to his Twitter account. While we've seen this part of the car in teasers before, they were limited to design mockups. This, however, appears to be its production-ready form. It's not much different from the previews, with some interesting angles on the hood and lower bumper. There's also a trick daytime running light design from LEDs in both the headlights and the bumper.

In addition to the picture, Fisker said in the tweet that his company hopes to make "the world's most sustainable vehicle." In addition to a starting price below $40,000, Fisker claims that the interior is mighty spacious and makes use of recycled materials. In a reply to a different person's tweet, Fisker said he's keeping the interior a secret until its proper unveiling, which is scheduled for later this year.

Thus far, we still don't know much about Fisker's new EV. We know there will be a turn signal in the D-pillar, as well as a solar roof, and based on the few teasers we've seen, it's clear that the SUV will rock a shape that's at least a little bit blocky. It's believed to have a range north of 300 miles, but any mention of range should wait until the EPA or WLTP has the chance to test it. Fisker hopes to have the car on sale in 2021.