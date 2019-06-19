Fisker teases solar roof for upcoming electric SUV

Enlarge Image Henrik Fisker via Twitter

Henrik Fisker, and the automotive manufacturer that bore his name, was one of the first to implement solar panels across the length of a car's roof. While the Fisker Karma might be dead, gone and subsequently revived under a new name now, Fisker himself has started a new venture and, what do you know, this new car will have a solar roof, too.

Henrik Fisker took to social media on Wednesday to promote a new teaser for his company's upcoming electric SUV. This new teaser shows a little bit more of the crossover's back end, but more importantly, it shows that this new car will have a solar roof running the length of the vehicle. The car appears to also have a sunroof, so it's unclear how that will all be implemented together, but until the car shows up in the real world, we'll have to take Fisker's word for it.

Last week, we got a different view of the Fisker SUV's tuchus. Fisker tweeted out an image of the car's roof and D-pillar, with a clever integrated turn signal mounted high above the taillight. Fisker says it will improve safety, but it's unclear what benefits are offered by changing the turn signal's location. Previous teasers have shown off the front end from various angles, and it's a beefy looking thing, that's for sure.

Fisker has promised that a drivable prototype will be ready by the end of the year. So far, all we know is that the company aims to have a range in excess of 300 miles, yet its starting price will stay under the $40,000 mark. Sales are expected to take place in the second half of 2021, so there's likely some time before we see the actual production version of this still-unnamed utility vehicle.