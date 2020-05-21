Mazda RX-Vision GT3 imagines a gorgeous race car for Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo has long forged close ties with the auto industry, and said ties have led to numerous, wonderful Vision GT concepts for the video game franchise. On May 22, Mazda will unleash its own digital masterpiece for players.

If it looks familiar, that's because it is. The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept is a race-ready version of the stunning RX-Vision concept Mazda showed years back at the Tokyo Motor Show. The GT3 concept will compete in GT3-spec races in Gran Turismo Sport and boasts wider body work to complement the long, flowing lines the original concept already houses.

Pictures don't quite do the car total justice, though. A video for its debut showcases a glorious exhaust note from an undetermined rotary powertrain that resides underneath the race car. It's not unlike the iconic 787B race car, which produced an easily recognizable whine from its rotary engine. The RX-Vision GT3 concept sounds just as glorious.

Mazda didn't immediately respond when asked if it had any particular powertrain combination in mind when concocting this concept's sound, but this is likely what Mazda believes the previous concept might sound like. The powertrain is based on the conceptual Skyactiv-R 4-rotor engine spoken of when the RX-Vision debuted. Mazda said it makes 562 horsepower. Yee-haw.

Speaking of rotary powertrains, we recently spotted a patent filing in Japan for a mighty complex hybrid powertrain that would support the rotary engine. Mazda confirmed the filing with Roadshow and actually encouraged readers to voice where the powertrain would serve best. Maybe a hybrid rotary setup could be just the ticket for a real RX-Vision GT3 race car.

In any case, GT Sport players will be able to download the car Friday as part of a new update.