Screenshots from the first footage show a return to the game's roots.
The real driving simulator is back, baby.
Gran Turismo 7 showed up during Sony's PlayStation 5 game announcements and looks better than ever.
Mind you, these are screencaps, but look at the details!
Gorgeous.
The cockpit detail looks astounding.
We spy plenty of incredible cars.
The lighting -- out of this world on PS5.
Hey, it's the Mazda RX-Vision GT3!
Trial Mountain, a staple GT track.
Keep scrolling for more shots of GT7!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Gran Turismo 7 will strut PlayStation 5's hardware
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.