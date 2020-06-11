Gran Turismo 7 will strut PlayStation 5's hardware

Screenshots from the first footage show a return to the game's roots.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The real driving simulator is back, baby.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Gran Turismo 7 showed up during Sony's PlayStation 5 game announcements and looks better than ever.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Mind you, these are screencaps, but look at the details!

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Gorgeous.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The cockpit detail looks astounding.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

We spy plenty of incredible cars.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The lighting -- out of this world on PS5.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Hey, it's the Mazda RX-Vision GT3!

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Trial Mountain, a staple GT track.

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more shots of GT7!

Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Screenshot: Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
