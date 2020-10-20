GMC Hummer EV reveal: Watch the electric pickup truck debut here

Happy GMC Hummer EV reveal day, readers. It's a big day not only for Hummer fans, but also for zero-emissions vehicle fans. That wouldn't be a combination possible if we were talking about the old Hummer; this time, the brash, off-road brand returns under GMC leadership and exclusively with batteries powering the machine.

Today, we finally get to see what GM engineers whipped up for the name's return ahead of its launch next year. The automaker's already been busy setting up its production facility, now called "factory zero," exclusively for EV production. But what do we know so far? Expect to see 1,000 horsepower, a range that could flirt with 400 miles, thanks to GM's Ultium battery technology and something called "crab mode" to help the pickup move about more easily off-road.

The debut will not only take place during this livestream, but also during the game one of the World Series on Fox. Those tuned into the The Voice on NBC will see a similar debut spot. Revealing such a vehicle as splashy as a new Hummer calls for a new gameplan amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Ford already showed us it can be done, thanks to its successful, all-digital Bronco debut.

Come back and watch everything unfold with us at 5:00 p.m. PT.