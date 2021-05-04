Genesis prepares to enter Europe, 'dedicated' cars coming soon

Genesis

Korean luxury is coming to Europe. On Tuesday, Genesis announced it will launch in select European countries this summer, starting with the UK, Germany and Switzerland. To start, the brand plans to bring the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV to the old world. The G70 and GV70 will both arrive shortly after the summer launch as well.

Genesis explicitly said, however, that it will tackle the European market with "dedicated" cars. It's not clear what exactly we'll see, but we do know a G70 wagon is in the cards, and that seems like an excellent starting point for European drivers. Hopefully we see it here in the US, too. Other than that, the brand also promised three electric cars for Europe within the first year of launching locally.

The first will be the Electrified G80. That's the G80 sedan with a really terrible name to denote its battery-electric powertrain. The other two EVs remain unknown for now. All Genesis said is one of them will ride on a dedicated EV platform. That makes it sound like the second vehicle is an electric version of another existing Genesis car, perhaps an electric GV70 or GV80.

Aside from the cars, Genesis wants to set itself apart with the buying process, too. Each buyer will be assigned a personal assistant who follows them from purchase through the ownership experience. Further, the dealer doesn't exist, with a "we come to you" ethos. Owners can have their cars picked up and dropped off for service and other maintenance from home or the office.

Genesis will launch three showrooms to kick things off, in London, Munich and Zurich. Customers will be able to visit one of them or buy a new vehicle online.