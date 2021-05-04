2022 Genesis G70 prices come in $1,500 higher than last year

Enlarge Image Genesis

The 2022 Genesis G70 is hot to trot, and ahead of its launch, the luxury sport sedan received official prices this past Friday. Stepping into the entry-level model will cost buyers $1,525 more than last year, but thanks to some trim reshuffling, the car costs a whole lot less if you want the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.

But let's start with the entry price, which comes in at $38,570, including destination. It's a chunk costlier than the outgoing 2021 model, but keep in mind there's a new base engine in the 2.5-liter turbo-four, rather than the outgoing car's 2.0-liter turbo-four. At a minimum, G70 buyers step into a 290-horsepower car, up from 252 hp previously. Also helping justify the price increase are a standard Highway Driving Assistant system and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Rear-wheel drive remains the standard layout with all-wheel drive optional. Whether you think the new design is part of the value lies in the eyes of the beholder, but I think it looks gorgeous.

Now, moving to the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, there's some interesting news. While the price for the entry-level car is up $1,525, the least expensive RWD and AWD models with the V6 actually ring in cheaper. The former starts at $43,145 and the costs $45,245 -- $4,100 and $4,000 cheaper than the 2021 model. Why? Genesis moved trim levels around to match the rest of the lineup, which spread the prices across a couple other trims.

We don't have a firm launch date yet for the sedan, but when it does come to the US, it will first land with a Launch Edition trim that pairs a couple of exclusive touches for the first buyers.