Ford files trademark application for 'Everglades' possibly for future off-road vehicle

Do the Everglades have a place in Ford's future lineup? Perhaps.

Ford filed to trademark "Everglades" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 5, and while we obviously have no clue what sort of project the name could find its way to, it'd make the most sense for some sort of off-road truck or SUV. The trademark description is a little more descriptive than usual and mentions the name for use on "namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles, sport-utility vehicles, off-road vehicles and their structural parts." The electric vehicles part is certainly interesting.

What's more interesting is the fact Ford continues to file trademark applications for lots of national parks. The Blue Oval has previously filed to earn the rights to "Badlands" and "Big Bend." These names could perhaps become attached to the upcoming Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport. We also know Ford has a new F-150 coming soon, so we could see new packages attached to the pickup.

The Bronco will come to light next month and the F-150 will arrive on June 21. The less rugged Bronco Sport's debut remains up in the air after it was rumored to debut at the rescheduled (then cancelled) New York auto show.

Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment on the Everglades trademark, but perhaps the next few months could provide more information. Or, maybe nothing will come of it. Automakers routinely scoop up rights just because.