Ford bringing 5 modified Super Duty trucks to SEMA 2019

Ford's presence will be well known at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas this year. The Blue Oval is bringing more than 50 customized cars, trucks and vans to the annual event, which runs from Nov. 5 to 8. Of that vehicle horde, five specially modified Super Duty pickups will be on display.

Truck buyers love customizing their rigs, and these upgraded models illustrate what you can do with the company's Super Duty offerings. But if that's too much truck for you, half a dozen examples of the smaller, midsize Ranger pickup will also be shown at SEMA.

Here an overview of the five Super Duty pickups Ford will have on display in Las Vegas next month.

LGE-CTS Motorsports Baja Forged Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT

To make something that looks like it served a few tours of duty with the US Army, folks at LGE-CTS Motorsports took a crew-cab, XLT-trim, 2020 F-250 and transformed it into a highly functional off-road machine. In a statement, Ford likens it to a "mobile command center, campsite and workshop." Maximizing versatility, the standard cargo bed was replaced by a Pronghorn modular utility flatbed, which features numerous lockable storage cabinets. For additional flexibility and a unique look, a special canopy was also installed. On the roof is fitted a Tepui tent.

Up front, modified fenders and a new bumper were added. A roof rack with integrated Rigid LED lights is also part of the equation. Underneath the body is a 4.5-inch, stage-seven suspension lift kit for greater off-road capability. Additionally, this truck rolls on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires. And if those don't give you enough traction, a Warn Industries winch is also included.

Ford Accessories F-250 Super Duty Tremor Crew Cab with Black Appearance Package

Slightly less hard-core, Ford will also showcase an F-250 dressed in its new Tremor off-road trim. A Black Appearance Package, courtesy of Ford Accessories, will also be included on this pickup.

For an extra dose of off-road capability, this rig features a 2-inch front suspension lift from the factory. It also rolls on 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. This combination should provide segment-leading water-fording capability. Tremor versions of the F-250 also have the best approach-and-departure angles ever offered on a Super Duty.

Two differentials transfer driveline torque to those abovementioned Goodyears. Up front is a Dana limited-slip unit, around back is a locker for maximum grip in challenging off-road conditions. Should the truck get mired, a Warn winch is standing by to help. The winch is an option on the Tremor model starting early next year.

Rounding things out, this F-250 is also fitted with a Ford Performance Parts chase rack, Raptor-style side septs, a 50-inch Rigid LED lightbar, an almost indestructible spray-in bedliner and much more.

DeBerti Design Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab

Stepping up the ladder, DeBerti Design modified a Platinum-trim F-450, giving this luxurious workhorse more storage options and style. For greater confidence while towing trailers or hauling heavy loads, a Kelderman air-ride suspension system was fitted. The wheels, manufactured by American Force, span a massive 22 inches and are shod in Toyo tires that stand a whopping 37 inches tall.

Increasing this truck's versatility is a patented, DeBerti slide-out bumper drawer. Dual, pullout fender cabinets are also fitted. Up top, a phalanx of Rigid LED lamps can turn night into day on nearly any job site.

BDS Suspension Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT

Perhaps one of the more interesting trucks in this five-rig lineup from Ford is an F-350 upfitted by BDS Suspension. With a crew-cab body, this XLT-trim model is designed for serious off-roading and extended trips in the wilderness.

A purpose-built overlanding truck, it's fitted with a 4-inch radius-arm suspension lift for enhanced ground clearance. Fox springs and shocks help control the gargantuan 40-inch-diameter Mickey Thompson tires. In comparison, the 20-inch wheels they're fitted to seem downright sensible.

A special front bumper from Addictive Desert Designs provides an extra dose of protection for the body and an ideal place to mount a winch. Yep, you guessed, it, another one from Warn.

Other hardware includes a Knapheide aluminum service box with plenty of storage cubbies. For making life just a little easier when exploring the wilderness, this truck also features a refrigerator and power inverter, an air compressor, a gas grille with two burners and an aluminum table with chairs, an ensemble that breaks down for easy storage.

Custom two-tone paint makes a bold statement. Inside, passengers are treated to black and mahogany-colored leather seating surfaces from Katzkin and an audio system by Kicker. Under the hood is Ford's proven 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 engine.

CGS Performance Products Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor Crew Cab with Black Appearance Package

Finally, we come to a truck built by CGS Performance Products. Another F-250 with the Tremor and Black Appearance packages served as the foundation. To this, the company added 20-inch wheels from Grid and 37-inch General tires. Keeping things tasteful is a cargo box liner. A Retrax PowerTraxPro MX bed cover helps keep unwanted debris and precipitation out of the cargo box.

Rounding things out, bright-red paint by Sikkens is enough to grab nearly anyone's attention, while more Rigid LED assemblies should cut through darkness like a searchlight.