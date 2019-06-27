2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package trades rock hauling for rock crawling

Enlarge Image Ford

According to Ford, a number of its Super Duty buyers will trick their trucks with aftermarket upgrades, some of which are devoted to boosting its off-road cred. Since Ford would rather money go into its own pockets versus Rock Auto's, it's released something that should appeal directly to those customers.

Ford on Thursday unveiled the Tremor Off-Road Package for its 2020 F-Series Super Duty heavy-duty pickup. Meant to offer a slice of aftermarket capability from the factory, this kit can combine with a number of trim levels to give the truck a bit more off-road capability and a lot more off-road aesthetic in exchange for a sliver of its capability.

The whole thing kicks off with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch matte black wheels. The whole truck gets a 1-to-2-inch lift, and the air dam has been made shorter, increasing ground clearance to 10.8 inches and fording depth to an impressive 33 inches. It'll be easier to off-road, too, thanks to 31.65-degree approach and 24.51-degree departure angles. The twin-tube dampers work alongside progressive-rate springs and a retuned rear sway bar to make the truck a little more manageable over rocks and other areas that might stress the suspension articulation.

There's also a locking rear differential, a Dana limited-slip front differential, higher running boards and the skid plates from the FX4 package. This isn't a replacement for the FX4 setup, mind you; think of it more as FX4+, or FX4++. The truck also picks up a crawl mode and Trail Control, which acts "like cruise control for off-road driving," as Ford puts it, controlling the throttle and brake while the driver focuses on steering and navigating whatever obstacles lie ahead.

Of course, you can't keep stuffing more clothes in the same suitcase without a sock or two popping out. To that end, the Tremor upgrade will affect the truck's capability in a negative way, but Ford representatives said at a press event that the towing and hauling specs will be "very similar" to Super Duty models without the Tremor kit. Ford didn't mention just how much of a change there is, because it's chosen to divulge those deets at a later date, much like how the automaker waited six months after debuting the GT500 to tell us how much horsepower it made.

The Tremor Off-Road Package will come out later this year, when the 2020 Super Duty is available at dealers. It will be available on XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trims of F-250 and F-350, although the F-250 needs to equip the high-capacity trailer towing package, too. It can be had with either the 7.3-liter gas V8 or the 6.7-liter diesel V8, but it's only available with crew cab bodies with a single rear wheel. Trucks are complicated.