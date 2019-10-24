Here are the heavily modified Super Duty trucks Ford is bringing to SEMA

This Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum Crew Cab truck was modified by the folks at DeBerti Design.
CGS Performance Products will have a modified F-250 on display at SEMA, one that should look a lot like this.
Both the Tremor and Black Appearance packages dress up this F-250.
LGE-CTS Motorsports will display an F-250 at SEMA this year and it should bear more than a passing resemblance to this drawing.
If you want to take extended trips into the wilderness, this is the truck for you.
American Force wheels spanning 22 inches are wrapped in 37-inch Toyo tires.