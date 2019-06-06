Ford and Roush built a WW2 tribute Mustang called Old Crow for charity

Enlarge Image Ford

Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied assault on the beaches of Normandy, better known as D-Day. To honor those brave souls who perished on the beach, Ford and Roush are teaming up on a special Mustang that will be auctioned for charity.

The Mustang in question was announced on Thursday and has been styled to resemble the "Old Crow" P-51 Mustang of Colonel Bud Anderson who was in the air over Normandy for six hours during D-Day and never once hit by enemy fire.

The car, which will be revealed in its entirety in the coming weeks, but it's scheduled to be auctioned off during the Experimental Aircraft Association's 2019 AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Proceeds from the sale of the car will go to the Experimental Aircraft Association's Aviation Foundation.

"This year's design is especially fitting for the 75-year commemoration of D-Day and the special place we reserve for heroes like Col. Anderson and countless others who demonstrated unparalleled valor and sacrifice," Craig Metros, Ford design director, said in a statement. "It's an annual highlight for many on the Ford design team to pay homage to our war heroes by creating a custom tribute vehicle to support the next generation of aviators."

Previous collaborators on other builds to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association include Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his RTR brand. This Roush collaboration build is based on Ford's Mustang GT and has been supercharged to produce more than 700 horsepower.

