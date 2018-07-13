Vaughn Gittin Jr. built a 700-hp Spitfire-tribute Mustang for charity

Drifting phenom, energy drink enthusiast and well-documented nice guy Vaughn Gittin Jr. teamed up with the Goodwood Festival of Speed to build and auction off a special 700-horsepower Ford Mustang for charity.

The proceeds from the car will go to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association, so the car has been built to pay tribute to that most legendary of British fighter planes, the Supermarine Spitfire. Even cooler, the Royal Air Force is celebrating its centennial this year, and the livery for the car was chosen to resemble the Eagle Squadrons, an RAF unit that featured American volunteer pilots.

The car is based on the 2018 Ford Mustang GT and features a ton of go-fast goodies and styling touches from Vaughn's RTR brand, including a certified dope light-up grille surround and air intakes. The famous 5.0-liter dual overhead cam engine that came with the car has been paired up with a big nasty supercharger (just like a World War 2 fighter plane!) and should smoke tires like real Spitfires smoked Nazis.

The car will be put through its paces by its creator as Vaughn Gittin Jr. rips it up the hill at Goodwood, where hopefully he'll have a better time than the last Mustang that made the trip. The car will cross the auction block in Wisconsin on July 26, and the winner will also get a trip to the Woodward Dream Cruise so they can show off their Anglo-American muscle to all the kids in Detroit.