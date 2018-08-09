Ford unveils its first Mustang NASCAR Cup car

While the Ford Mustang has been in NASCAR's Xfinity Series since 2011, it's never raced in the top-tier Monster Energy Cup Series -- until now.

Ford has finally unveiled its Mustang NASCAR Cup car after originally teasing it in April. It's not actually a Mustang, of course -- it's just a Cup car with a custom tube frame designed to resemble a Mustang. And aside from some comically large "headlights" that look more like anime eyes than actual headlights, it's pretty spot-on.

"Ever since we announced in April that Mustang would be going to the Cup level in 2019, we've heard nothing but positive feedback," said Mark Rushbrook, the Ford Performance Motorsports global director, in a statement. "Our Ford Performance team has worked hard with the Ford Design team to create a Mustang that will be competitive on the track while remaining true to its proud heritage. We can't wait to see it winning races in the NASCAR Cup Series next year."

The first Mustang to ever hit a racetrack was in 1964, when it was the pace car for the Indianapolis 500. It's been run in all manner of drag and road races ever since, and Ford has been more than willing to scratch that motorsports itch by offering up drag-strip specials like the Mustang Cobra Jet and plenty of race cars for other series.

You won't have to wait too much longer to see the Mustang racing in the Monster Energy Cup. It'll make its racing debut at the 2019 Daytona 500 next February. I know that most people aren't stoked to think about winter in the middle of summer, but this is probably an exception.