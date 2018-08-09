This is the first Ford Mustang to race in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series

  • Ford Mustang NASCAR
Ford has finally unveiled its Mustang NASCAR Cup car after originally teasing it in April.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
1
1 of 12

It's not actually a Mustang, of course.   

It's not actually a Mustang, of course.
2
2 of 12

It's just a custom tube frame designed to resemble a Mustang.     

It's just a custom tube frame designed to resemble a Mustang.
3
3 of 12

While the Ford Mustang has been in NASCAR's Xfinity Series since 2011, it's never raced in the top-tier Monster Energy Cup Series -- until now.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
4
4 of 12

It'll make its racing debut at the 2019 Daytona 500 next February.    

It'll make its racing debut at the 2019 Daytona 500 next February.
5
5 of 12

So, you won't have to wait too much longer to see the Mustang racing in the Monster Energy Cup.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
6
6 of 12

The first Mustang to ever hit a racetrack was in 1964, when it was the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.    

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
7
7 of 12

It's been run in all manner of drag and road races ever since.   

It's been run in all manner of drag and road races ever since.
8
8 of 12

Aside from some comically large "headlights" that look more like anime eyes than actual headlights, it's pretty spot-on.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
9
9 of 12

What's interesting is that this Cup car lacks the notched headlights of the 2018 and 2019 Mustang, instead opting for the pre-refresh design.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
10
of 12

That's because the car isn't modeled after the standard Mustang -- it's based on the Shelby GT350, which also runs the old headlights.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
11
of 12

Either way, it's bound to turn some heads when it hits the ovals next year.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
12
of 12
This is the first Ford Mustang to race in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is back

