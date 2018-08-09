This is the first Ford Mustang to race in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ford has finally unveiled its Mustang NASCAR Cup car after originally teasing it in April.
It's not actually a Mustang, of course.
It's just a custom tube frame designed to resemble a Mustang.
While the Ford Mustang has been in NASCAR's Xfinity Series since 2011, it's never raced in the top-tier Monster Energy Cup Series -- until now.
It'll make its racing debut at the 2019 Daytona 500 next February.
So, you won't have to wait too much longer to see the Mustang racing in the Monster Energy Cup.
The first Mustang to ever hit a racetrack was in 1964, when it was the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.
It's been run in all manner of drag and road races ever since.
Aside from some comically large "headlights" that look more like anime eyes than actual headlights, it's pretty spot-on.
What's interesting is that this Cup car lacks the notched headlights of the 2018 and 2019 Mustang, instead opting for the pre-refresh design.
That's because the car isn't modeled after the standard Mustang -- it's based on the Shelby GT350, which also runs the old headlights.
Either way, it's bound to turn some heads when it hits the ovals next year.