Ford

Ford will revive its legendary Cobra Jet Mustang for its 50th birthday, and the company promises it'll be the quickest straight-line pony so far.

The new 2018 Cobra Jet will pack a 5.2-liter Coyote V8 and be capable of running a quarter-mile sprint in the mid-8-second range, hitting 150 mph in the process.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, like other recent Cobra Jet models, this car is not expected to be street legal.

However, since this is a commemorative nostalgia machine and turnkey racer, it'll come with a four-link suspension, 9-inch solid rear axle, NHRA-ready roll cage, drag racing coil-over suspension and plenty of 50th anniversary badging, so everyone knows what you bought.

If you plan on picking one up, you'd best hurry. Ford will only make 68 cars in total, and they'll be available in either race red or Oxford white, which is definitely the one you should pick.

The company previously announced the Mustang would replace the Fusion in NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup Series in 2019.

Price wasn't made available at the time of publishing for the 2018 Cobra Jet, but the car will release sometime this summer when we're sure to see a mess-load of videos of it going head-to-head with the nearest Dodge Challenger Demon.