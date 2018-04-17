Ford Mustang heads to Nascar in 2019, remains best-selling sports coupe

For the third year in a row, the Ford Mustang is the world's best-selling sports coupe. But that's not the most exciting Mustang news of the day.

The Ford Mustang will replace the Fusion in Nascar's Monster Energy Cup Series in 2019. It's the first time that the Mustang name has been in the top series for stock car racing. It's been competing in Nascar's Xfinity Series since 2011.

There's no official picture yet, just a quick teaser, but Ford promised it'll pull back the veil in the near future. It'll make its official points-race debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17, 2019.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford also announced today that the 'Stang has once again been crowned the best-selling sports coupe on Earth, according to IHS Markit data. Approximately 126,000 new Mustangs were registered worldwide in 2017, of which 81,866 came from the US. Ford pointed out that China is a strong market for the Mustang, with 7,125 registrations in the past year. Ford also noted that the Mustang is 10 percent more popular with women over the last five years, so it's gaining ground all over the place.

In total, Ford has sold more than 400,000 Mustangs since exports of the current generation began in 2015. Sales have stretched to some 146 countries, which is some serious penetration.

If you're wondering what the most popular trim is, it's the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter V8. A quick spin in any V8 Mustang is all you need to realize why that is -- it's a riot.