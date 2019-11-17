Ford Mustang Mach-E: Watch the livestream reveal here

Ford/Craig Cole/Roadshow

A new horse is galloping into Ford's stable, one that's unlike any other Mustang the company has ever built. As you've undoubtedly heard, the Mach-E is an all-electric SUV that promises to bring pony-car panache to a normally sleepy vehicle segment. Ford is unveiling the Mustang Mach-E tonight at a special event in Los Angeles, and here's how you can watch the livestream.

Ford will broadcast the Mach-E's reveal on a number of channels so you can get all the latest news straight from the horse's mouth, so to speak. Facebook and Twitter users will be able to tune in, as will Mustang enthusiasts in China, via a service called Autohome. But most folks will probably saddle up YouTube to partake in these festivities, which is just good horse sense given the platform's popularity.

Really feeling its oats, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker has already disseminated a link to the reveal on YouTube: Just click the box directly below this paragraph to watch the event unfold. Everything kicks off tonight at roughly 6:00 p.m. PT, 9:00 p.m. ET. The stream is expected to run for about a half an hour, so schedule accordingly if you want to view it all the way through the final furlong.

Adding more excitement to the event, actor Idris Elba will be part of the Mach-E's grand unveiling. If you like what he and the rest of Ford's team have to show, you'll be able to reserve one of these SUVs today. To ensure you're one of the first to park a Mach-E in your stable, all you have to do is plunk down a fully refundable $500 deposit.

It remains to be seen whether Ford has put the cart before the horse. Is the world prepared for a Mustang SUV, one that's all-electric, no less? Die-hard enthusiasts of this pony car are sure to buck with fury, unable to rein in their emotions over such controversial new product. But perhaps they shouldn't hope that it gets shipped off to the glue factory because this vehicle is sure to bring lots of style and galloping performance to market.

Competing against much sleepier mainstream rivals like the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, Ford's new Mach-E will almost certainly be a dark horse entrant in the broader EV segment. Of course, it remains to be seen how well this vehicle will sell, since you can lead drivers to a horse, but you can't make them buy.

Apologies, that's more than enough equine references for one news post. Not to flog a dead horse, check out the Ford Mustang Mach-E reveal tonight.