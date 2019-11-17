The Ford Mustang Mach-E's infotainment system aims to please

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

"There's not going to be a better infotainment system out there when this launches." That's the message from Husein Dakroub, Sync software supervisor at Ford.

Sure, he may be a little biased when it comes to the multimedia array that will be offered in the upcoming Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV, but this is understandable because the system promises to do so much.

The centerpiece of all this is a gargantuan, 15.5-inch portrait display, which almost comically dominates the vehicle's dashboard. This panel offers loads of real estate and visual appeal, but Dakroub said, "This isn't [just] about a larger screen or prettier graphics." Ford's goal was to create a modern system with a more intuitive user interface.

For instance, making things easier, the climate controls are always onscreen, where they're a snap to manipulate. Engineers put great effort into creating a layout that's simple to understand and extremely responsive. Adjusting the temperature, for instance, is a breeze, no pun intended. You can either tap the on-screen buttons to make it warmer or cooler inside or slide your finger up or down to adjust. The target areas are also larger than they appear, so, while driving, you don't have to worry about hitting a precise area with one of your digits.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For up-to-the-moment traffic data, Dakroub said this system offers cloud-sourced maps. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included. Both systems wirelessly connect to the Mach-E for maximum convenience.

Ford's latest infotainment system appears to offer all the features and functionality you'd expect in a next-generation offering. Accordingly, drivers not paying attention to the road could be a major concern, though according to Dakroub, this is something they addressed. "We're following a lot of NHTSA guidelines for distraction," he said. This includes things like blocking certain menus when the vehicle is in motion, limiting the number of lists that show up on screen and using appropriate font sizes.

Currently, this infotainment system does not have an official name, but Dakroub said it will be part of the automaker's Sync 4 family. A smart, in-vehicle digital assistant will also be offered in the Mach-E. Regrettably, it too, lacks an official name, though you can access it by simply saying, "OK, Ford," or a few other similar phrases.

We didn't get much time to experience the infotainment system in this latest, segment-busting Mustang model. But in the handful of seconds we played with it, it seemed speedy and responsive. The menu layout also appeared to be fairly intuitive. Naturally, we'll have a full review of this multimedia interface once we get some time in a Mach-E, which should be next year.