Ford confirms Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, will debut November 17

Enlarge Image Ford

The folks at Ford have been hard at work on a brand-new, all-electric SUV. Inspired by its iconic Mustang, this vehicle has been repeatedly teased by the automaker, though to date, it's had no official name. But after much speculation and likely consternation, that changes today.

At long last, Ford is tipping its hand, opening the proverbial kimono. As you may have guessed, this utility vehicle has been christened the Mustang Mach-E. Dressed with pony badges and ostensibly other styling cues from the legendary nameplate, this battery-powered machine will make its world debut on Sunday, Nov. 17, at an event in Los Angeles.

Ford

If you want to partake in this pageantry, the whole dog and pony show will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and, for drivers in China, on a service called Autohome. It's scheduled to run until about 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET. Helping introduce this brand-new member of the Mustang lineup, actor Idris Elba will be on hand.

The Mach-E's big debut is but a few short days away, and if you want to be ready well in advance of its reveal, hit the YouTube link below and have that page queued up and idling in a browser tab. Ford will broadcast this event to the world on that channel. The countdown is running so be ready!

The Mach-E's introduction is sure to rankle some Mustang fanatics. The push to morph their precious pony into an electric vehicle, one with an SUV body no less, will almost certainly draw scorn from vocal members of the community.

Assuming you're not one of these folks and you actually like what Ford has done, the order books open immediately after the broadcast; just take your interweb browser of choice, merge onto the information superhighway and make a beeline to Ford.com. There, you can reserve a spot in line to get one of the first Mustang Mach-E's by putting down a $500 deposit that is, indeed, fully refundable. A limited-production First Edition model will also be offered. Details about this variant, and the rest of the range, will be shared during the big announcement event next Sunday.

To reserve one of these vehicles, drivers residing in the United States, Canada or Europe will need to create an account with Ford. Then they can specify their preferred flavor of Mach-E. After this, it's just a matter of putting in your credit or debit card information and an address to reserve a vehicle. Customers will be able to finalize their configuration next year. Reserving a Mach-E in China will become possible at an unspecified date in the future.