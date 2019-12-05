Ford Mustang Mach-E subject to strict MSRP requirements from automaker

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford isn't messing around with the Mustang Mach-E. Quite frankly, it can't, with a name held in such high regard.

In documents sent to dealers viewed by CarsDirect, the automaker dictated a strict MSRP (manufacturer suggested retail price) policy for the electric SUV. The Tuesday report highlights the fact Ford does not want dealers advertising the Mustang Mach-E at a price under the MSRP.

Don't let that confuse you to think dealers will actually sell the electric SUV at MSRP. There's ultimately still nothing stopping dealers from charging more or less or Mustang Mach-E. As Ford told Roadshow in a statement, "We are sharing recommended pricing with dealers and customers to simplify the purchase experience. Ultimately, customers and dealers will agree to the final price of the vehicle relative to our recommended price."

What this policy attempts to do, though, is make things easier on those interested in the electric vehicle. If dealers stick to the MSRP in advertising, it should help streamline things and keep it simple. When a potential customer makes contact with a dealer, however, things may ultimately change. Think of it as a suggested ban on including rebates, cash-back offers and other incentives as part of any advertised price for the Mustang Mach-E.

If dealers adhere to the rules Ford's set, they'll get a reward. They include allowances and assurance the dealer can still sell Ford EVs.

Of course, demand will ultimately dictate a sale price. If the electric SUV sells like hot cakes, certainly look for higher prices. If this is an electric pony just putzing around dealer lots, look for cheaper deals.

So far, it sounds like the public has been accepting of the electric Mustang SUV. The automaker previously confirmed with Roadshow that every First Edition model is now sold out in the US. How many of them Ford had to offer, we don't know, which makes it hard to say just how strong demand has been.

The Mustang Mach-E First Edition will be the first models produced and delivered to customers late next year, followed by a pricey Premium trim. The cheapest version, the Select trim at $44,995, goes into production in 2021 along with the GT performance variant. All said and done, Ford expects to build 50,000 of the electric SUVs in its first year for global markets.