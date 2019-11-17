The Ford Mustang Mach-E is vegan

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

To some die-hard enthusiasts, Ford's brand-new Mach-E will never be a true Mustang. Not only is this machine an SUV, it's also all electric. That's two strikes against it right out of the gate.

The automaker is positioning this five-seater as the newest member of the Mustang family. In addition to the usual EV stuff like near-silent operation and instant torque, it is also strongly pushing the nameplate's heritage.

From this utility vehicle's horse-shaped badges to its tri-chamber taillights, Ford folks are insisting this is a true member of the legendary pony-car family. Not surprisingly, familiar cues like these are carried through to the cabin as well. Josh Greiner, an interior designer at Ford said the Mach-E's seats are heavily bolstered, just like in other Mustangs, to help support passengers during enthusiastic driving.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Beyond its accommodations, this SUV's dashboard is also of the classic, double-brow design, though the sculpting is far less pronounced than in other Mustangs. "We wanted to make it more of a nod," explained Greiner, "a subtle nod." By not being as aggressive, and by reducing the number of physical control switches and knobs he said they kept the overall look cleaner.

Naturally, the Mach-E will offer a variety of interior designs that'll vary depending on trim level. But no matter the model, they're all vegan. "We wanted it to be an animal-free product," said Brittany Moss, a color and materials designer at Ford. She said this was the right decision for the sort of customer they're trying to attract.

Environmentally conscious drivers, and herds of cattle alike can rest a little easier once the Mach-E reaches dealerships next year.