Ford Mustang Mach-E home charger costs $799, Amazon to offer installation

Ford

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E arrives later this year, new owners will need to sort out their charging situation. Whether charging takes place at one of the 13,500 charging stations that are part of the FordPass Charging Network or the automaker's Connected Charge Station, the Blue Oval plans to have owners covered.

Now we have a price for Ford's charging station meant to juice the Mustang Mach-E quickly at home. The company said Monday the wall box will cost $799 before taxes. The automaker will make it easy to buy the charging station, too. Soon-to-be Mustang Mach-E owners can purchase the charging station via a dealership or online and have it delivered before their electric SUV arrives. Or, those who buy the highly anticipated SUV can roll the $799 into the price of the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford tapped Amazon Home Services to offer installation services. Through the online retail giant, owners can view estimates for installation and book a licensed electrician to install the wall box at home. Amazon will extend its services to also help future owners install a 240-volt outlet for the standard charging cable (Level 2 charging) that comes with the Mustang Mach-E.

Good guy Ford will further sweeten the deal for new owners of the electric SUV. The automaker said each new Mustang Mach-E owner will receive 250 kilowatt-hours worth of free charging at stations that are part of the FordPass network.

The lump energy figure will be enough for about five full charges for owners who opt for the standard-range battery, which provides 210-230 miles of range. It'll be about three full charges for those with the extended-range battery, which boasts 250-300 miles of range.

Ford doesn't actually own the charger network, but it will provide free access to 13,500 stations across the US, including Electrify America stations. After the freebies, owners will need to pay standard charging rates, but they won't need to worry about membership fees or anything of the like.