Ford Mustang Mach-E will charge even quicker than previously thought

Ford

Ford's working to make Mustang Mach-E ownership pretty darn seamless when it comes to charging the electric SUV. And there's good news on that charging front because Ford said Friday the Mustang Mach-E will charge even quicker than the automaker first imagined.

With the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, the Mustang Mach-E will add 61 miles of range in 10 minutes. That's an improvement of 14 miles from the last estimate the Blue Oval gave. In a world where range anxiety is still very much a thing, every mile is appreciated.

The electric SUV with all-wheel drive and the same extended-range battery will add 52 miles in 10 minutes, but both models with the bigger battery will charge to 80% in 45 minutes. Those who opt for the standard-range battery will 46 miles and 42 miles in 10 minutes for the RWD and AWD models, respectively, and expect to wait 38 minutes for an 80% charge.

Keep in mind, all of these figures assume owners plug into a DC fast charging station and nothing lesser. Charging the EV on a Level 2 charger of standard household outlet will not result in a good time, I promise. As for the batteries' estimated total ranges, those who opt for the standard unit will be looking at 230 miles of range, or 210 miles with AWD. The extended-range pushes the Mustang Mach-E to 300 miles, or 270 miles with AWD.

Ford previously announced a partnership with Electrify America and others to provide access to 12,500 charging stations across the US, but there's more good news today: what the automaker calls the FordPass Charging Network will now add another 1,000 stations in the country for a 13,500 stations. Each station features multiple plugs, and Ford estimates there are nearly 40,000 chargers ready to accept a Mustang Mach-E. Each owner will receive complimentary access to this charging network, but they'll still need to pay for the actual charging session.

The Mustang Mach-E is reportedly still on track to launch this year and deliveries will start with the First Edition, which is sold out.