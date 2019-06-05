All Ford Fusion models will go out of production in 2020

Earlier this week, we learned the slow-selling, 325-horsepower Ford Fusion Sport wouldn't live to see 2020. It wasn't a huge shock, since we knew Ford had planned to discontinue the Fusion sedan at some point in the next few years. However, a new report from Automotive News on Wednesday confirms the Fusion's death is, in fact, quite imminent. The 2020 model year will be the Fusion's last.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed the Fusion's discontinuation timeline to Automotive News, saying, "Our goal in the final year is to further simplify the offering and focus on maximizing the more popular SE, SEL and Titanium models."

The Fusion received a mild refresh for the 2019 model year, which brought updated styling and features, including Ford's Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance technologies. Currently, Hybrid and plug-in Energi versions are sold alongside more popular gasoline-only models.

Ford first introduced the Fusion in late 2005, which spawned Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ (neé Zephyr) variants. The second-generation Fusion was unveiled in 2012, and was widely praised for its sharp styling and solid driving dynamics.

Currently, the Fusion still provides the underpinnings for the Lincoln MKZ sedan, so it's safe to assume the Ford's luxury counterpart will also go out of production next year. A Lincoln spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Fusion's death is all part of Ford's plan to discontinue the bulk of its passenger cars in order to produce crossovers and SUVs -- many with electrified powertrains. An earlier report suggested the Fusion name could return on a sort of Subaru Outback-like, high-riding wagon, but that's just a rumor for now.