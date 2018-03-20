2019 Ford Fusion gets tech improvements, longer EV range

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Ford Fusion gets a few visual tweaks, including new fog lights.
The Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid now has an EV range of 25 miles.
Ford will continue to offer a V6-powered Fusion Sport.
Ford offers the Fusion with traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance tech is standard on every single 2019 Fusion.
2019 Fusion trim levels include S, SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport.
The V6-powered Fusion Sport comes with standard all-wheel drive.
The Hybrid and Energi models use a 2.0-liter I4 engine.
A 1.5-liter EcoBoost I4 engine is available on the Fusion SE and higher.
