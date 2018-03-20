2019 Ford Fusion gets tech improvements, longer EV range

  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    1
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    2
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    3
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    4
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    5
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    6
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    7
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    8
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    9
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    10
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    11
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    12
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    13
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    14
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    15
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    16
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    17
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    18
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    19
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    20
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    21
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    22
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    23
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    24
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    25
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    26
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    27
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    28
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    29
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    30
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    31
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    32
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    33
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    34
    of 35
  • 2019 Ford Fusion
    35
    of 35

The 2019 Ford Fusion gets a few visual tweaks, including new fog lights.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid now has an EV range of 25 miles.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Ford will continue to offer a V6-powered Fusion Sport.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Ford offers the Fusion with traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance tech is standard on every single 2019 Fusion.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

2019 Fusion trim levels include S, SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The V6-powered Fusion Sport comes with standard all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The Hybrid and Energi models use a 2.0-liter I4 engine.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

A 1.5-liter EcoBoost I4 engine is available on the Fusion SE and higher.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Keep scrolling for more views of the updated 2019 Ford Fusion.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More
1 of 35
|

2019 Ford Fusion gets tech improvements, longer EV range

Published:
Up Next
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe has str...
33

Latest Stories

Volkswagen bringing Arteon R-Line to New York

Volkswagen bringing Arteon R-Line to New York

by
Dodge Viper plant to house historic vehicle collection, meeting space

Dodge Viper plant to house historic vehicle collection, meeting space

by
Aston Martin returns to F1, plans new mid-engine car by 2021

Aston Martin returns to F1, plans new mid-engine car by 2021

by
2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS: A perfect companion

2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS: A perfect companion

by
Cadillac debuts CT6 V-Sport with new twin-turbo V8

Cadillac debuts CT6 V-Sport with new twin-turbo V8

by
Are driverless cars safe? Uber fatality raises questions

Are driverless cars safe? Uber fatality raises questions

by