The midsize Ford Fusion sedan gets a number of updates for 2019, most of which aren't immediately visible. Sure, there are ever-so-slightly tweaked front and rear fascias, as well as new colors and fresh wheel designs, but the major updates for 2019 concern the powertrain and onboard technology.

First off, the 2019 Fusion is the first vehicle to get Ford's new Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance tech. As we previously reported, Co-Pilot360 consists of blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights and a backup camera, and it'll come standard on every single Fusion, even the base S.

Elsewhere on the tech front, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is standard on the Fusion SE and above, packed with the latest Sync 3 system. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is also standard on these trims, as is the automaker's new Ford+Alexa voice recognition software.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford will continue to offer the Fusion in both Hybrid and Energi (plug-in hybrid) variants, the latter of which gets improved electric range. Ford touts a 20 percent improvement here, though that only ups the EPA-estimated EV range to 25 miles.

The base Fusion S still uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 engine, likely producing the same 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque as before. SE and SEL models get Ford's 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine, good for 181 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

If it's more power you seek, the Fusion Titanium uses Ford's 2.0-liter turbo engine, with 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet. And of course, let's not forget about the range-topping Fusion Sport, with standard all-wheel drive and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 that produces a healthy 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet.

Ford says there are "fresh color palettes" available inside, but since no interior photos have been released, we have to assume the Fusion's cabin carries over largely unchanged.

Following its debut at the New York Auto Show this week, the 2019 Ford Fusion will hit US dealers in summer. Official pricing isn't available just yet, but considering these updates are relatively minor, we don't expect much in the way of a price hike.