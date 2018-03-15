Ford to make five safety technologies standard with Co-Pilot360

Ford has announced that will make five safety technologies standard on all new cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks from the F-150 down beginning this fall. Ford Co-Pilot360 will package in automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, a lane-keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beams to be most comprehensive grouping of standard safety tech among the nonluxury automakers.

The first vehicle to receive Co-Pilot360 will be the new 2019 Ford Edge and performance-focused Edge ST crossover SUVs that made their world debut earlier this year at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Enlarge Image Ford

In addition, safety features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering, evasive steering assist and post-collision braking will be available. Next year, Ford will also roll out a reverse brake assist system with automatic emergency braking to help prevent backing up into things like poles and other vehicles in parking lots.

For commercial customers, Ford will begin offering safety technologies such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a driver alert system by 2020 on the E-Series, F-650 and F-750.