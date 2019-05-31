Ford's got big plans for the Frankfurt show, even as others bail

Enlarge Image Ford

Automakers are being increasingly selective about which auto shows they attend these days. Plenty of brands are pulling out of even major shows that have traditionally been home to significant debuts, like Frankfurt. Ford, however, is going to do the biggest German show in a serious way.

According to a report published Friday by Automotive News Europe, Ford is planning on debuting several models at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show, including a new version of its small, sporty-looking Puma SUV (though based on what Roadshow has heard from Ford's people, it's doubtful that we'll see that in the US). We can also expect to see the new Kuga and a hybrid version of the Explorer, both of which are also likely Europe-only.

Ford opted to skip the other two major European shows -- Geneva and Paris -- citing mounting concerns over cost and a lack of new product to debut there. Increasingly we're seeing manufacturers go this route, or choosing to debut their vehicles at off-site events during auto shows where they are guaranteed to have journalists' undivided attention.

Among the brands that have opted out of Frankfurt already are Aston Martin, Mazda, Subaru, Suzuki and Volvo. That said, we're still expecting major debuts from Land Rover, Porsche and Volkswagen.

