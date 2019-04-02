Ford Explorer packs PHEV power in Europe

  • Ford Explorer PHEV
Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid.     

Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid.
1
of 12

Built for the European market (at least for now), the Explorer PHEV offers short bursts of electric-only driving, thanks to a battery much larger than the one in the standard Explorer Hybrid. 

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
2
of 12

Under the body lies a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mated to an electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
3
of 12

The result is a net output of 450 horsepower and about 620 pound-feet of torque.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
4
of 12

Both all-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission are standard.    

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
5
of 12

All that goodness combines for an electric-only driving range of about 25 miles and a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (about 5,500 pounds).     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
6
of 12

There are multiple hybrid modes that can either generate battery charge, maintain it or use it as the driver sees fit.    

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
7
of 12

Higher trims can get decked out with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch gauge cluster display.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
8
of 12

On the safety front, standard equipment includes autobrake, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, speed sign recognition and lane-keeping assist.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
9
of 12

Check enough options boxes and the car will also be capable of sliding into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces without help.    

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
10
of 12

The Ford Explorer PHEV goes on sale in Europe later this year.     

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
11
of 12

If you're waiting for Ford to announce the US version, don't hold your breath, because the company has no plans to bring it here.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
12
of 12
