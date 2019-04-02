Ford Explorer packs PHEV power in Europe

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid.
Built for the European market (at least for now), the Explorer PHEV offers short bursts of electric-only driving, thanks to a battery much larger than the one in the standard Explorer Hybrid.
Under the body lies a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mated to an electric motor and a 13.1kWh lithium-ion battery.
The result is a net output of 450 horsepower and about 620 pound-feet of torque.
Both all-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission are standard.
All that goodness combines for an electric-only driving range of about 25 miles and a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (about 5,500 pounds).
There are multiple hybrid modes that can either generate battery charge, maintain it or use it as the driver sees fit.
Higher trims can get decked out with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch gauge cluster display.
On the safety front, standard equipment includes autobrake, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, speed sign recognition and lane-keeping assist.
Check enough options boxes and the car will also be capable of sliding into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces without help.
The Ford Explorer PHEV goes on sale in Europe later this year.
If you're waiting for Ford to announce the US version, don't hold your breath, because the company has no plans to bring it here.