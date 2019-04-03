Ford teases new Puma subcompact crossover SUV

Hot on the heels of uncovering the new fourth-gen Escape, Ford is teasing another new entry into its crossover SUV lineup with the Puma. The subcompact utility vehicle will join Ford's European lineup later this.

From the teaser image, the wing-top mounted headlight treatments are most noticeable. A Mustang-inspired front grille and sleeker, more aerodynamic profile can be made out, which are cues we've already seen on the latest Escape. Inside, Ford promises a flexible 16-cubic-feet cargo compartment capable of holding two golf bags upright.

Enlarge Image Ford

A mild hybrid drivetrain powers the Puma teaming a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder gas engine with a belt-driven motor and 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack. Ford says the drivetrain should be good to provide in the neighborhood of 153 horsepower.

In Europe, the Puma will provide customers a more stylish subcompact option over the more vanilla EcoSport. Will we see the Puma prowling streets in the US? According to a Ford spokesman, there are currently no plans to bring it to North America. But given Ford's plans to phase out cars and the growing popularity of crossovers, it wouldn't be a surprise if that stance changes.