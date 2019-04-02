Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid packs 450 hp, 25 miles of range for Europe

As of this writing, Ford has only unveiled a traditional gas-electric hybrid powertrain for the US version of the 2020 Explorer, but over in Europe, they're going a little harder in the paint on electrification.

Ford on Tuesday unveiled the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. Built for the European market (at least for now), the Explorer PHEV offers short bursts of electric-only driving thanks to a battery much larger than the one in the standard Explorer Hybrid.

The Explorer PHEV sounds pretty similar to the Lincoln Aviator PHEV that debuted at the 2018 LA Auto Show, and for good reason -- the two share a platform. Under the body lies a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mated to an electric motor and a 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery. The result is a net output of 450 horsepower and about 620 pound-feet of torque.

Enlarge Image Ford

Both all-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission are standard. All that goodness combines for an electric-only driving range of about 25 miles and a towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms (about 5,500 pounds). There are multiple hybrid modes that can either generate battery charge, maintain it or use it as the driver sees fit. There are also a number of driving modes independent of the electricals, including Normal, Sport, Trail, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand.

Higher trims can get decked out with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch gauge cluster display. On the safety front, standard equipment includes autobrake, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, speed sign recognition and lane-keep assist. Check enough options boxes and the car will also be capable of sliding into parallel and perpendicular parking spaces without help.

There are plenty of creature comforts inside, as well. Standard equipment is plentiful, including heated and cooled power front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging and tinted rear glass. The top Platinum trim adds a 14-speaker, 1,000-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Ford Explorer PHEV goes on sale in Europe later this year. If you're waiting for Ford to announce the US version, hopefully you won't have to wait too much longer.