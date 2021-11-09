Ford says 79% of F-150 Lightning reservations are from first-time EV buyers

Enlarge Image Ford

There's a huge amount of interest in the Ford F-150 Lightning. The automaker currently has more than 160,000 reservations for its upcoming electric full-size pickup, and according to new data published Tuesday, the vast majority are from folks who are new to EVs.

Ford recently sent a survey to its F-150 Lightning reservation holders and found that 79% are first-time EV buyers. On top of that, more than half of those surveyed said the F-150 Lightning will be their first foray into the Ford brand.

The Ford F-150 is America's best-selling vehicle, so launching an electric version makes a ton of sense from a name and brand recognition standpoint. The F-150 Lightning will come to market with some impressive specs, including an estimated 300 miles of range and 10,000 pounds of towing capability. Plus, with prices starting around $40,000 -- not including any tax incentives -- the F-150 Lightning is relatively affordable, all things considered.

Of course, when the F-150 Lightning goes on sale next year, it'll face stiff competition from a growing number of electric pickups. The Rivian R1T is slowly starting to hit the road and Chevrolet is planning to show its electric Silverado at January's CES.

The F-150 Lightning is expected to arrive at Ford dealers in spring 2022.