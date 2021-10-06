Chevy Silverado EV set for CES 2022 debut, teases its all-glass roof

Chevrolet

General Motors and its Chevrolet division won't let Ford have all the fun when it comes to mass-market, full-size electric pickup trucks. On Wednesday, the brand said it will show us the Chevy Silverado EV in full at CES 2022, which takes place on Jan. 5 next year. It's hard to believe but that's only two and a half months away.

Chevy didn't dish out any other major details, but it did tease the Silverado EV's fixed glass roof. This structure promises more headroom, increased visibility and pretty slick looks. It's hard to see much of anything else in the teaser image Chevy provided, but we can see what looks like a massive display on the center stack. Such an element is no shocker for this pickup.

From past teasers, we also know this truck was designed and engineered as an electric pickup from the ground up. It'll also boast four-wheel steering, offer 24-inch wheels and should do at least 400 miles on a single charge, according to GM estimates. Expect the slow drip of information and teasers to continue in the months to come before we see the truck in full. No doubt, this will be a big launch for Chevy and GM.