2021 Ford F-150 Raptor reveal: How to watch Big Brawler 3.0's debut

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Ford will reveal the 2021 F-150 Raptor, the third generation of its all-conquering off-roader. Now that it's staring down its first real competition in the form of Ram's leviathan 1500 TRX pickup, it's up to the Blue Oval to respond with more power, off-road prowess and tech smarts.

The Raptor has been ruling America's trails and wide-open spaces alike for over a decade, and it's pretty remarkable that no other automaker has mounted a serious challenge to this truck's off-road supremacy up until now. Suddenly, in 2021, the Raptor's crown is very much in question.

It will be very interesting to see if the new truck gains a V8 engine, as has been rumored in reports and videos. Additionally, what will the Blue Oval's engineers do to enhance Raptor's already-prodigious off-road performance? How about a (much-needed) cabin overhaul? And just how much of the impressive new 14th-generation F-150's options list will make the jump to this Baja-ready model? PowerBoost hybrid? Pro Power Onboard built-in generator? How about that nifty fold-down shifter and built-in work surface?

There's only one way to find out: Bookmark this page, and be sure to tune in right here for the streaming reveal on Wednesday at 11 a.m ET/8 a.m. PT.