2021 Ford F-150 Raptor could rock a V8, report says

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX looks like quite a truck, and it adds Hellcat power to the high-performance pickup fight. What's Ford to do about that when it comes to the 2021 F-150 Raptor? The latest report suggests the Blue Oval will turn to the Ford Shelby GT500 for an answer.

According to a video report on Monday from The Fast Lane Truck, Ford does indeed plan to fight the TRX's V8 power with its own V8 power. Specifically, a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the GT500. In the perky pony car, the engine makes a whopping 760 horsepower, which could make the 2021 F-150 Raptor a very potent thing, and give Ford bragging rights over the TRX, which makes 702 hp. Here's the thing, though. TFL Truck's unnamed source said the V8-powered Raptor will be some sort of limited-edition truck, which sounds like it won't be an option for long. Perhaps Ford will reveal the truck with V8 power, but limit the option to a single model year, or something like that.

Aside the rumored V8 engine, the truck's base engine may go the hybrid route. The website's reported, citing an unnamed source, the truck will receive its own PowerBoost V6. Not the same electrified engine Ford will plop into the standard 2021 F-150, but a high-output version. It's not clear what form the rumored power plant could take, but the report suggests it could be a version of Lincoln's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6.

I'd take that with a lump of salt since the powertrain couples with an electric motor and 13.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. It seems unrealistic Ford would turn the Raptor into a plug-in hybrid. A standard hybrid? Sure. Perhaps Ford plans to tweak the powertrain to electrify things on a lighter scale, but it's hard to envision the Raptor going plug-in hybrid when the standard truck only touts a standard hybrid.

Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment on the rumored news, but rest assured, the automaker won't have much to say when it comes to a truck as closely guarded as the F-150 Raptor. We'll just need to be patient.