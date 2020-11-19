2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch PowerBoost matches hybrid smarts with Western flair

This is the 2021 Ford F-150. Don't let the familiar appearance of this 14th-gen F-Series half-ton pickup fool you, there's a ton of new tech and power under its aluminum skin.
Packing available PowerBoost hybrid tech, an onboard generator and unique features like Max Recline lay-flat seats, the Blue Oval's favorite son is ready to do battle anew with the Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan.
The new PowerBoost hybrid tech builds atop the F-150's most-powerful gas engine, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost, adding in a 35-kilowatt electric motor sandwiched into the 10-speed transmission's case. Ford says the powertrain is good for 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. It's a monster.
These Max Recline front seats feature heating, ventilation, massage, and a lay-flat position for quick naps on the job site. (I'd promise not to tell your boss, but if you're driving a nearly $77,000 truck like this King Ranch, you probably are the boss.)
This particular model features a 12-inch touchscreen running Sync 4 infotainment. It includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus SiriusXM 360L. Did we mention it's got the top-shelf 18-speaker B&O Unleashed audio system?