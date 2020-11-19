2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch PowerBoost matches hybrid smarts with Western flair

This is the 2021 Ford F-150. Don't let the familiar appearance of this 14th-gen F-Series half-ton pickup fool you, there's a ton of new tech and power under its aluminum skin.

Packing available PowerBoost hybrid tech, an onboard generator and unique features like Max Recline lay-flat seats, the Blue Oval's favorite son is ready to do battle anew with the Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan.

