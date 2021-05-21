Ford F-150 Lightning production won't fully accelerate until 2023

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford won't start building as many 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickups as it can next year. We won't actually see production take off until 2023, according to comments Automotive News reported on from CEO Jim Farley this past Thursday. He confirmed Ford will limit production of the pickup during its first year on sale, but didn't provide a specific figure the automaker targets. Instead, he noted Ford "made a call" on production volume for the first year.

Ford declined to comment further on the production limits, but it's not the first time the automaker decided to take this route. Mustang Mach-E production remains limited during its first full year on sale, too. The company only plans to make 50,000 of the electric SUV in its first year on sale. It's easy to imagine the F-150 Lightning's production volume a smidge higher, noting the standard F-150 is America's best-selling vehicle.

Production of the electric truck kicks off next spring, but before then, Ford will turn reservations into actual orders this fall. Prices start at $40,000 for base, commercial-oriented truck and climb to around $90,000 for a fully loaded Limited trim.

