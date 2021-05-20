2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck: Here's how to reserve yours

Ford

You probably didn't know you wanted one before Wednesday night, but now, you know you do. You can reserve a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck right here, and all you need is a $100 deposit to get on the road to putting one in your driveway next spring when it launches.

For anyone who experienced the 2021 Ford Bronco reservation process, the F-150 Lightning's hand-raising process is very similar. You'll be met with a screen like the one shown above, where you'll hit the Reserve Now button. Enter your information, whip out a credit card for the $100 deposit and boom-bang-done. You'll receive a confirmation email and a screen showing the details of your reservation, including the confirmation number and the local dealer to take delivery... eventually.

Unfortunately, Ford's new truck seems to have attracted quite a bit of attention, because once again, its reservation microsite was promptly under siege on debut night, subjecting would-be reservation holders to frustratingly slow response times and buggy experiences. Ford's IT team delivered similarly problematic experiences with the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco reservation processes.

Signing up is only the first step, of course. In the fall, Ford will get in touch to convert your reservation into an actual order and you'll always have access to the progress bar to watch your future F-150 Lightning come to life. And at any point, Ford will hand you your $100 back if you change your mind about the reservation -- it's non-binding and fully refundable. We'll surely get access to a real, full configurator for the pickup, perhaps this fall when order banks open. We should learn more about just how much the pickup costs in all options and trims around then, too.

For the moment, Ford's reservation tool says the 2022 F-150 Lightning will start at $39,974 excluding excluding destination fee, which is somehow less expensive than an equivalent gas 2021 XL SuperCrew 4x4 -- even before various government green-vehicle incentives. That's for a basic, commercial-customer-oriented model, although the model will be sold at regular retail to normal private customers, too.

Perhaps more importantly, a well-equipped mid-range Lightning XLT model will set you back $52,974 not including destination, before the $7,500 federal tax credit the pickup's eligible for. Also, don't forget to factor in potential state local and even separate local utility incentives for buying an EV. Select a range-topping Limited model and you're looking at a price of around $90,000 before tax credits.

While the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is definitely pricy on the high end, at the low- and middle-end of this lineup, this new model is clearly aiming to democratize electric trucks. We can't wait to see how potential buyers respond.

