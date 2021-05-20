2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Here's how to watch the electric truck's debut if you missed it

You might've missed it on reveal day, but fear not, you can still watch the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning's debut right here. It's a big deal when America's best-selling vehicle gets an an all-electric makeover, folks. You can watch all the action unfold right here and learn all about it with our myriad stories detailed below, too.

The event kicked off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET), but we have the reveal embedded right here for your viewing pleasure above so you can enjoy the entire reveal. Heck, even if you tuned in on Wednesday, you can watch it again if you're so inclined. Maybe bring a snack, or your favorite beverage? We won't judge.

When you're done watching the reveal, you can check out all of our F-150 Lighting electric pickup coverage, including our deep dive with a walkaround video, our first ride-along, feature breakouts with additional videos, commentary on why this truck is such a big deal, reservation process details, and no fewer than three separate galleries. Oh, and you can see how the 2022 F-150 Lightning stacks up against the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and Bollinger B2 with our spec comparison blowout.

Enjoy!

