Ford F-150 Lightning production to double due to high demand, report says

Enlarge Image Ford

With 120,000 reservations booked, Ford thinks it will need to double production of the Ford F-150 Lightning. Reuters reported Monday that the Blue Oval wants to increase its production target due to high demand for the electric pickup truck. To make it happen, the company will spend another $850 million to crank out extra electric trucks.

Ford didn't specifically address the production changes, but a spokesperson said in a statement, "We are excited with customer demand for the F-150 Lightning and already have 120,000 customer reservations, and we will continue to look for ways to break constraints and meet customer demand."

Ford doesn't plan to fully accelerate F-150 Lightning production until 2023. Next year, we won't see oodles more electric pickup trucks. Instead, the automaker planned to build 40,000 pickups per year come 2024, but with strong demand, that internal figure is now 80,000, according to the report.

Reservations remain open for the truck before Ford begins converting those reservations to actual orders. Initial production kicks off in spring of next year.