Ford plots an all-EV lineup for the US

Until recently, Ford remained pretty darn quiet on its strategy surrounding electric vehicles. Clearly, it's only just begun, and the Blue Oval plots a totally electric future for its vehicle lineup in the US. In a Monday interview with Automotive News, Kumar Galhotra, President of the Americas, the executive made it clear the F-150 Lightning, E-Transit and Mustang Mach-E are just the start. "Easily," he said, Ford is approaching a time when it can declare it will only sell electric cars in the US. He added the company's "working toward it."

So far, Ford hasn't set any sort of timeline for the US, unlike rival General Motors, which said its goal is to only sell EVs by 2035. Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on its EV plans for the US, either. However, in Europe, Ford announced previously it will phase out all internal-combustion engines by 2030.

Under CEO Jim Farley, Ford took an aggressive turn to electrification with a $22 billion investment through 2025 to bolster its battery-powered car positions. So far, the strategy in the US focuses on adding batteries to familiar nameplates through the company's "icons." First came the Mustang Mach-E, and now the F-150 Lightning. Farley previously hinted an electric Bronco is potentially in the pipeline, too.

And unlike past strategy, Ford isn't prepared to source battery packs from others. Instead, following the reveal of its electric pickup, the automaker announced BlueOvalSK -- a joint venture with Korea's SK Innovation to assemble battery packs in the US.

Still, the US isn't quite at the point where Ford feels confident enough to cannonball into the EV pool. While Europe matured into EVs more quickly, Galhotra hinted it will take a little more time for the US to warm up to electric cars. However, by the middle of the decade, Ford expects EV sales to really start picking up. Perhaps an electric pickup truck is just the ticket for Ford.