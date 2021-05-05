Electric Ford E-Transit prices start at $43,295, orders open this summer

Enlarge Image Ford

Here come the electric vans. Ford on Tuesday revealed prices for the E-Transit, which marks its first electric commercial van: The machine will start at $43,295 before destination. That's a little bit lower than what Ford first said when it suggested the van would start around $45,000, so good news for fleet operators.

We don't have specific price breakdowns just yet, but $43,295 is for the basic E-Transit cutaway model. Prices top out at $52,690 for an extended wheelbase cargo van. Every version will pack a 67 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which in low-roof guise will return 126 miles on a full charge. As for power, there's 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque available, and when the battery runs empty, it can plug into a DC fast charger to add 30 miles of range every 10 minutes. Level 1 and 2 charging is also possible, with the latter adding about 10 miles of range per hour.

Ford said 450 businesses have already expressed interest in the E-Transit range, so it decided to open up registration ahead of a planned official order bank in the summer. The company expects demand for these vans to swell through the decade as electrification creeps more into the auto industry. We'll see how fleets respond when the E-Transit hits the road later this year.