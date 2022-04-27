F-150 Lightning Won't Be Ford's Only Electric Pickup

Ford kicked off production of the F-150 Lightning on Tuesday, and the company used the occasion to share some future electric pickup truck news. According to Automotive News, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the automaker intends to build an "all-new" electric truck at its Blue Oval City campus in Tennessee.

"It's another truck," Farley told reporters at Tuesday's event. "We said very clearly we want to be the leader in electric pickup trucks."

Farley didn't give any details about the future electric truck, so it could be anything from a Maverick-size compact pickup to something far more robust like an F-Series Super Duty. The Blue Oval City plant is expected to be up and running in 2024.

Other American automakers entering the electric pickup space are focusing on full-size rivals to the F-150 Lightning. Chevrolet will launch a Silverado EV in the not-too-distant future, and Ram recently announced an electric truck, as well. Of course, there's also the Tesla Cybertruck, though it's unclear exactly when that one will finally hit the road.

Right now, though, Ford is focusing its efforts on the F-150 Lightning. The truck "is going to change our company forever," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, according to Automotive News. Look for the first Lightning trucks to hit Ford dealers this month.