Ford Will Kick Off F-150 Lightning Production With a Party on April 26

Ford is celebrating the start of F-150 Lightning production with a kickoff party at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on April 26, which it announced on Thursday. This will make the Lightning the first full-size electric pickup truck to enter full-scale production.

The event, which Ford and its frenemies from the United Auto Workers union are putting on, is called "Job 1," and it'll be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the 26th. Ford's a little light on the details of what exactly will happen at the event, but we expect that someone notable will be on hand to press a symbolic, big red button to start the production lines.

Ford's Lightning pickup has been generating considerable customer interest, so we're not surprised that the Blue Oval has been going pedal-to-the-metal to get it in production and into those customers' hands as soon as possible.

The Lightning is set to hit dealers reasonably soon with a maximum EPA estimated range of 320 miles and a starting price of $41,669, including a $1,695 destination fee, but before any tax credits or rebates.